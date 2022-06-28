According to NBC4i, Ohio comedian Dave Chappelle has reportedly purchased more property in his hometown of Yellow Springs from a group that sought to build a housing development on the land.
A recent article on YSNEWS.com, the online edition of the Yellow Springs News, noted that Carla Sims, Chappelle’s publicist, confirmed the actor acquired at least a portion of the land from the Miamisburg-based Oberer Land Developers Ltd. The article also states that “the Greene County Auditor’s Geographic Information Systems website confirms that at least 19 acres of land previously part of Oberer’s development plans are now linked to Iron Table Holdings LLC, which is owned by Chappelle.”
According to the article, the auditor’s website indicates that Oberer originally purchased 15 parcels, totaling 52 acres, in November 2020 from Ken and Betheen Struewing for $1,715,000.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Trial
- Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer
- Black Woman Allowed To Sue Harvard For Using Pics Of Her Ancestors On Book Cover
- What Is The Biden Administration Doing To Free Brittney Griner?
- ‘Freddie Gray On Video’: Black Man Left Paralyzed After New Haven Police Van Transport
- New Study Reveals Robots Are Learning How To Be Racist And Sexist
- Graphic Video Shows African Migrants ‘Beaten And Killed’ Trying To Cross Border Into Spain
- Virtual Vibe with Big Ray: India Shawn Live Performance [WATCH]
- Cincinnati: Man Fires A Gun At An Officer In Price Hill
- Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Spotted Out Together
Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com