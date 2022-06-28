Fire It Up! Da Brat Celebrates 28th Anniversary Of Debut Album ‘Funkdafied’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jermaine Dupri just reminded everybody that June 28 is the anniversary of Da Brat’s ‘Funkdafied’ album. In 1994, Da Brat became the first solo female rapper to have an album go platinum which was a huge milestone and never before done.

“On this day June 28th, 28 years ago history was made and the wall was knocked down!” JD posted. “The first solo female rapper to go platinum @sosobrat “Funkdafied” what was your favorite songs?”

According to XXL, ‘Funkdafied’ within six months of its release the album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 and moved one million units. With those numbers, the ‘Funkdafied’ single and album both went platinum.

“When I did Funkdafied with JD [Jermaine Dupri], he was like, ‘OK, look Brat. I’ma tell you now, female rappers pretty much only go gold. So if it doesn’t do whatever, don’t be disappointed,’” Brat said during a 2011 interview on BET’s Monique Show. “And I was like, ‘OK…I just want to do music.’”

On this day, we celebrate Da Brat’s accomplishment 28 years ago today! Check out the video below.

