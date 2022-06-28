‘Deal Makers: Get Your Legal Affairs In Order’ Panel at Radio One Presents The Music Meeting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Want to learn how to get your legal affairs in order?

Join us on Thursday, June 30th at 7pm/EST for our Deal Makers Panel at The Music Meeting – a virtual discussion about the business behind the music presented by Radio One.

Get to know our panelist and moderator below who will provide valuable insight for free during this panel!

Nia E. Rasool, Esq. is a 2010 graduate of Rutgers School of Law – Newark and a 2005 graduate of Rutgers University. Upon graduating in 2010, Nia started her career as a corporate attorney with a prestigious Wall Street law firm. In 2016, Nia resigned from her practice as a corporate attorney to pursue her passion in entertainment law, and shortly after established The Rasool Law Group, PLLC.

As an established entertainment attorney, Nia advises recording artists, producers and songwriters in a wide variety of entertainment related matters, including distribution, licensing, management and media deals. Nia is also experienced in representing on-screen talent for scripted and unscripted television. In addition to representing talent, Nia represents small businesses in growing entertainment and sports related fields, including e-sports, fashion and health and wellness. A large portion of Nia’s practice also consists of advising clients on the viability of their proposed trademarks, filing trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and filing copyright application with the U.S. Copyright Office. In addition to Nia’s practice as a solo practitioner, Nia is Of Counsel to the Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin and contracts her services out to other entertainment attorneys. Nia is also often sought out by colleagues to co-counsel on music related matters.

Shay M. Lawson is an Atlanta based intellectual property and entertainment attorney. Her keen understanding of creative business and leveraging IP has allowed her to negotiate millions in client deals with brands such as Nike, Apple Music, Discovery Channel, iHeartMedia, and VH1. Billboard Magazine named Shay to its list of Top Music Attorneys in both 2021 and 2022 for her work representing multi-platinum, GRAMMY award winning artists, songwriters, engineers, and producers. She sits on the board of Songwriters of North America and served two consecutive terms as a Governor for the Atlanta Chapter of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYS®) as co-chair of Advocacy. Her work protecting clients has been featured by Black Enterprise, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Atlanta Business Chronicle, and Essence Magazine. A SuperLawyer 2020 Rising Star Honoree, Shay was recognized in the top 2.5% of intellectual property attorneys practicing in the state of Georgia where she serves full time as Managing Attorney at the Law Firm of Law McKinley. Shay is an alumnae of Hampton University and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Social:

IG: @shaymlawson

Twitter: @shaymlawson

FB: Shay M Lawson

LinkedIn: Shay M Lawson

Uwonda Carter Scott is a transactional attorney that advises clients on both business and entertainment matters and focuses on securing and negotiating recording and other music-related agreements, television and film agreements, contracts for licensing, sponsorship and endorsement opportunities and book publishing. Uwonda’s roster currently includes several recording artists, Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters, television personalities, television production companies, comedians, authors, fashion companies and entertainment industry executives. Presently, some of Uwonda’s clients include Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Kelly Rowland, Lil Duval, DuBose Entertainment and Organized Noize. Uwonda earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University in 1993 and subsequently earned a Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law in 1997 and she is a member of both the State Bar of Georgia and the State Bar of New York. In 2011 Uwonda was honored by ASCAP for its “Women Behind the Music” series and has been featured in several periodicals including Rolling Out Magazine, Billboard Magazine, The Atlanta Tribune and Playback Magazine. She was a founding member and former vice president of the Black Women in Entertainment Law Foundation; a member of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyer Association; NARAS (The Recording Academy) and the Entertainment and Sports Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia, where she served as the Entertainment Vice- Chair for six years. Uwonda is also a frequent speaker at many conferences and seminars, across the country and abroad, discussing topics related to business development and entertainment and media industries at various schools, charitable, entertainment and professional organizations.

Born and raised in Washington, DC, Vic Jagger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts with a concentration in TV Production from the University of the District of Columbia. She began her radio career as an intern in 2002 with the nationally-syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show, and within a year, was hired as Assistant Producer and part-time Personality. In 2008, Vic Jagger became a full-time on-air talent with the morning show; creating popular character voices, parodies and giving her subjective opinions on trending topics and national headlines. Vic Jagger’s ambition has garnered her much success over the years; being named program & music director for Russ Parr’s syndicated weekend countdown show “On the Air”, numerous appearances on “NewsOne Now w/ Roland Martin”, as well as “The Vic Jagger Show” which aired Sundays on sister-station WYKS 93.9. After a 3-year hiatus from full-time radio, Vic Jagger rejoined The Russ Parr Morning Show as they made the switch to MAJIC. Within 9 months, Vic Jagger joined the MAJIC line-up with her own show, “VJ In The Midday”, which airs weekdays from 10am-3pm. ‘“Hello, Hello, HELLO!!!!” Known for ‘getting you thru the work day’, Vic Jagger has maintained the top spot for middays in the DMV as she provides the Midday Buzz, Grown Folk Convo, and the Happy Hour Mix. Her laugh and good energy are infectious and she enjoys spreading LOVE across the DMV with her midday check-ins. She has interviewed tons of celebs including Taraji P. Henson, John Legend, Tamia, Snoop Dogg, Maxwell, Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Charlie Wilson, BBD, Lalah Hathaway, Tamar Braxton, Angie Stone, Vivica Fox, Nene Leakes, Raheem DeVaughn, Rare Essence, and more. Vic Jagger has hosted major concerts and events including the RBRM Tour, Donnie Simpson’s 40th Anniversary, DC Lottery, and more. In 2017, Vic Jagger held a toiletry drive with her “Labor of Love Benefit Boxes” to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX. In addition to radio, Vic Jagger teamed up with NBC 4 Washington to host a weekly segment,“The Tuesday Trend”, with Leon Harris from 2017-18. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Vic Jagger continues to represent for her hometown and can be heard weekdays with the Russ Parr Morning Show from 6-10am and Middays 10a-3p for “VJ In The Midday”.

Watch The Music Meeting live on BlackAmericaWeb.com June 30, 2022 at 7pm EST!

Additional Panels:

