Cincinnati: 40 West Elite Track Stars Girls Are Headed To The Junior Olympics

Local girls Marian “Sissy” Davis & Paris “Speedy P” Jones and 40 West Elite track club are headed to the Junior Olympics.

via Fox19

Both Davis and Jones are headed to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics Championship in several running events.

Not only will Davis get to return to the Junior Olympics for the second year in a row, but she also gets to do it with her friend and fellow teammate, Jones.

The two-run with 40 West Elite Speed and have their own goals in mind, but winning is the top priority.