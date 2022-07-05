LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The beloved 1999 film The Wood is being rebooted as a comedy series. Showtime will be taking the reins for the pilot and the fresh faces of the cast have been announced. According to Variety, the cast includes Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg, Essence Renae, Vince Staples, and Xavier Mills. Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones will also be reprising their roles as Slim and Tanya.

The Wood followed three friends as they reflected on their friendship on the wedding day of the most immature one of the bunch. The comedy pilot will follow three friends as they tackle fatherhood and dating in the gentrifying neighborhood of Inglewood. While adulting, their friendships are tested and their futures are uncertain.

The cast has familiar faces for those who have been tuning into Black television. Karen Obilom starred on BET’s Games People Play and has guest starred on Insecure. Melvin Gregg played Manboy on Snowfall alongside Damson Idris, DeRay Davis and DeAundre Bonds. Vince Staples is a well-known rapper who hails from Compton. He recently released his fourth album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Staples plays an upcoming photographer named Jamal who has been cut off by his wealthy family because he chose not to attend Morehouse College. Obilom will star as Brielle, a successful engineer who is determined not to return to her “humble beginnings.” Brielle is the only one who Dame, played by Mills, becomes vulnerable with when he isn’t being a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Gregg stars as a Pokemon card trader named Shawn. He is grappling with leaving his childish ways behind and settling down with fashion designer girlfriend Ashley, played by Renae.

Rick Famuyiwa wrote and directed the film and is on board to executive produce the pilot. The Wood series is currently in pre-production.

‘The Wood’ Will Be Rebooted As A Showtime Comedy Series was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com