SZA has set the tone for the week with her latest Instagram post. The No Love singer started her Monday on social media serving in a revealing jumpsuit while flashing her gold grill, and we are in love!

SZA is in her own lane regarding style, and her latest pictures on Instagram prove this to be true. She looks absolutely scrumptious in a sheer, black jumpsuit that puts her curvaceous body on full display. The jumpsuit by Poster Girl opens in the middle revealing her cleavage. It features crystal embellishments over fishnet/spandex material, and the words POSTER GIRL etched into the design. The look is accented with one shoulder-length glove adorned with blue, heart-shaped crystals. She accessorized the snazzy jumpsuit with a butterfly crystal necklace, green mule sandals, baby blue nails, and gold rings.

And just when you thought the look was complete, SZA flashed a shiny, gold grill that added flair to her vibe. Her hair, big and curly, went perfectly with her swag. Soon after she posted the enticing picture, her followers approved it immediately by giving her over a half-million likes and a plethora of fire and heart emojis.

SZA is the vibe we needed to start this week off with a bang. Sis looks amazing, and we can’t wait to see what she’s up to!

Sza Is A Vibe In Her Latest Instagram Showing Off Her Gold Grill And Banging Body was originally published on hellobeautiful.com