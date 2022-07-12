LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Coming live from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc Centennial Boule, Special K is delivering the front page news. A pregnant woman in Texas is fighting the court on a citation that she claims her unborn baby should be counted as a person. She took the HOV lane to pick up her son and got a ticket. Hear more about this story and more in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Pregnant Texas Woman Says Unborn Baby Should Count As A Passenger In HOV Lane was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com