LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is gearing up for motherhood again and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a crop top and skirt.

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her figure in a $229 purple Hanifa Official skirt and yellow crochet top from Worlds Riot. Styled by Haylee Ahumada, the beauty wore this look to the Wireless Festival and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, and wore her hair long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

Summer shared her look in an Instagram Reel for her 4.7 million IG followers where she served face and body for the fashionable post.

“Awww the baby bump ,” one of Summer’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video. What do you think about Summer’s festival style?

DON’T MISS…

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Crochet Crop Top was originally published on hellobeautiful.com