Concealed and Open Carry Guns Allowed at the Ohio State Fair

According to NBC4i, concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch.
Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair patrons are not permitted to bring guns inside any structures, including barns, food establishments and concert venues.
Last week, the Highway Patrol told NBC4 they have an increased security plan in place for the fair in light of recent mass shootings at public gatherings.
For the full NBC4 story click here
