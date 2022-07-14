Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!
Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the white, red and black $2,900 fit. The strapless, cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and featured a waist belt in the middle. She paired the look with black, closed toe heels and wore a bright red lip to match the top of the jumpsuit. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Red bottoms is a must in Paris ”
We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Would you splurge?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com