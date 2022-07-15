LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu.

Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.

“When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T ,” Meg captioned the video.

The crowd went wild during the unexpected moment, and rightfully so. The comment section was met with praise as well.

Celebrity stylist Jonathan Wright wrote, “Realll Texas Shit and she was keeping it cute.” Taraji P Henson chimed in saying, “Yaaaaassssss!!!!!! .”

Another Instagram user wrote, “She definitely threaded lightly bc we all know she draggin a wagon back there ”

If I ever needed a sign from God to attend a Megan Thee Stallion show, this was it. Between the crowd’s energy, the special guest, and the Hot Girl Captain herself, I want all the smoke!

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com