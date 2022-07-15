Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Full Burberry Ensemble

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper donned a full Burberry ensemble where she rocked a two piece biker shorts and bra-like crop top set with a matching jacket. She paired the look with $580 black leather booties and a blinged out necklace with matching earrings. As for her hair, she wore her long locs straight down and parted over to the side as she served face and body while posing for the social media platform.

“Styled on’m in this @Burberry trench. Head to Toe #BurberryBarbie #InLoveWithTheseBoots @riccardotisci17 @kombucci” she captioned the photo set for her 198 million Instagram followers. Check out the look below.

,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie ” “Hello Barbie,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie

We’re loving this look on the rap star! Would you splurge?

