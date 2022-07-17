Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ben and Jen Till The End! Looks Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Vegas!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck On Location for Jersey Girl

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Old love doesn’t fade away!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially married.

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged 6 times and married 3 times to Marc Anthony ,  Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. Ben Affleck has been married 1 time to Jennifer Garner, but hopefully this is it!

According TMZ, Bennifer ( Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez)  got a marriage license in Clark County, NV — which was reportedly processed on Saturday, July 16. The marriage license is stamped with both their legal names, which for some who didn’t know is. Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Another updated source from TMZ reported that not only did they couple take out a marriage license, but its now also signed!

Just as some history, Ben and Jen were once  engaged before in late 2002, but called things off in 2004 before they got married. About 18 years later, the two reunited and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

In a past People magazine article, Jennifer Lopes said, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” She added, “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

Earlier this year, J Lo was spotted wearing an engagement ring while she was out  furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

Not too long after, Jennifer shared her huge green engagement rock on her Instagram stories with a video. In the video, with her eyes filled with tears, she says, “You’re perfect”. In the video you can also hear J Lo saying, that green was her lucky color, as we caught a  glimpse of her beautiful green diamond ring.

Last month, there were 4 moving trucks spotted at a massive estate in Beverly Hills plus, moving trucks at both Ben and Jen’s current homes in the L.A.

The house in Beverly Hills was not listed for sale but sources report that Ben bought it for around $60 million. It’s previous house owners were Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. But now, its owned by the newly wed couple, Ben & Jen!

RELATED: When It’s Over: 5 Power Couples We Still Can’t Believe Broke Up

RELATED: #CouplesChallenge: How Well Do You Know Your Spouse? (J.Lo, A-Rod, Giannis and More)

Ben and Jen Till The End! Looks Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Vegas!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Close