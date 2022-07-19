LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion has been killing the game lately and to reward herself for all of her hard work, the rapper decided to treat herself to a very expensive piece of jewelry!

The “Plan B” rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her new purchase, posting an Instagram Reel of a diamond encrusted chain link necklace and matching ring set. The new jewelry sparkled like the stars and looked incredible in the jewelry box it came in as Meg showed it off to her millions of IG followers.

Decided to treat herself since I been working so hard IM BACK IN THE U.S SO NEW MUSIC COMING SOON HOTTIES" she captioned the video. Check it out below.

"You should really be a hand model," one of the beauty's IG followers said of Meg's hands that featured long, pink nails. "AS YOU SHOULD we love you," another follower wrote while another commented, "Well deserved quueeennnnn"

It’s always the right time to treat yourself!

Megan Thee Stallion Treats Herself To A Diamond Encrusted Necklace was originally published on hellobeautiful.com