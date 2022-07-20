KeKe Palmer Appeared On ‘The Tonight Show’ Rocking Braids And A Sheer Prada Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Keke Palmer is making her Nope press rounds and looking fabulous while doing so. The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show showing body in a sheer Prada look complemented by thigh-length braids.

Palmer has been serving look after look lately. Her silver, see-through frock showed off her killer curves and gorgeous brown skin. It was adorned with orange crystals on the sides, and she donned a white tank top and black, high waist bottoms underneath. The Barber Shop 2 star wore her hair in knotless box braids that were swept to the side.

Not only is Palmer stylish, but she also exudes a realness about her that is relatable. During her chat with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Palmer had the opportunity to discuss her viral video, which later became a popular social media meme. Fallon pulls up the video clip where Palmer is shown a picture of Vice President Dick Cheney and asks if she knows who he is. Not recognizing the man in the photo, Palmer replied with the now-famous line, “Sorry to this man.” After the clip played, both Palmer and Fallon shared a laugh as Palmer explained that her fans have yet to let that moment die down.

Check out her latest movie, Nope in theaters this Friday, July 22.

