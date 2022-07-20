D. L. Hughley Receives Marconi Award Nomination For “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The D. L. Hughley Show would be nothing without our listeners, but the one thing bringing people back on a daily is none other than the Kings of Comedy star himself.

It brings us so much honor to announce that D. L. has received a prestigious nomination at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards in the category for “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Segments like the one Hughley did last week where he gave Jason Whitlock a well-deserved roast session (seen above) is just one example of why he’s been nominated for the energy that he brings to the show everyday. He joins REACH Media as a whole in celebrating a historic year for the company in terms of nominations. Hughley joins the titular star of Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell in the category for “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year,” with other REACH nominees including KMJQ-FM’s Pamela McKay (“Legendary Radio Manager Of The Year”), WIBC-FM’s Tony Katz (“Large Market Personality Of The Year”), WMMJ-FM in Washington, D.C (“Major Market Station Of The Year”), WIBC-FM in Indianapolis (“Large Market Station Of The Year”), D.C.’s WPRS-FM (“Religious Station Of The Year”) and D.C. again with WKYS-FM receiving a nomination for “Urban Station Of The Year.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

NAB has been awarding excellence in radio since the ceremony was first established in 1989, and to see things moving along more than three decades later and counting is a sight that would surely make the late inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi very proud.

Congratulations to D.L. Hughley and everyone who helps to make The D. L. Hughley Show a daily source in many of your lives!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

D. L. Hughley Receives Marconi Award Nomination For “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com