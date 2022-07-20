Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!

For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.

The beauty shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a variety of photos where she showed off the look from all angles, including a detailed close up of her face where she showed off her glam.

“Pressure she good for the image ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Megan’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval.

“UR SO PRETTTYYYYY,” one of her followers commented while another said, “MEGAN !!! I wasn’t ready”

One thing about Megan, she always looks good!

