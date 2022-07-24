‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Gives First Glimpse Into A World Without T’Challa

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The moment many awaited has finally arrived. Attendees at Comic-Con in San Diego saw the latest Marvel Studios journey into Wakanda in the “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

As reported by the Associated Press, this movie will be the conclusion of Marvel’s Phase 4. Little has been released about the direction the film would take, but the teaser shows a world dealing with the loss of their beloved King T’Challa.

The trailer opens to a rendition of “No Woman No Cry,” fading into Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” again joins director Ryan Coogler with the all-star cast who first brought the fabled Black country to life on the silver screen in 2018.

Newcomers Mabel Cadena, Michael Coel, Alex Livinali and Dominique Thorne join the cast. While there has been little information about the fate of Wakanda and the mantle of the Black Panther after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the mantle has been passed. Who now wields it is yet to be seen.

Ahead of the trailer’s premiere, the audience in Hall H was treated to African drumming and dancing featuring Baba Maal and Massamba Diop. Coogler gave opening remarks sharing a memory from the preview of the first movie years earlier. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released on November 11.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film. And we also put you know our passion in this film. It has a ton of action. It has humor. It’s a rollercoaster of a movie.”

Coogler said the movie goes to new corners of both the MCU and Wakanda that have not yet been seen. The “Black Panther” sequel will bring for the first time to the big screen Namor the Sub-Mariner.

The Movie Report captured initial reactions from some of the main cast.

“Things have changed for us as a cast. We lost our king, of course, and we lost him but so did the rest of the world who loved the first movie,” Lupita Nyong’o said. “We had to face that, and we faced it head-on. And I think our script, our story really honors that, and it’s a story full of hope for the future.”

