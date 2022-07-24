6 Moments From The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer That Gave Us The Feels

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Should we be surprised that Marvel has done it again? During the brand’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was revealed, and they delivered and then some.

The sequel to the beloved Black Panther, which starred the late, great Chadwick Boseman, was already delayed, so there were rumblings that the film wouldn’t live up to expectations. But from the two minutes of footage the world has seen, director Ryan Coogler was playing no games, and will likely have us sobbing in the theater.

From the jump it’s clear that in the film the characters will be mourning the death of T’Challa aka the Black Panther. Rather than a recast, the story embraces the loss of Boseman’s T’Challa, with the likes of his sister Shuri, M’Baku and General Okoye moving forward in the name of their fallen king. Enter Namor, a character who has long had beef with Black Panther and Wakanda. In the trailer we see images of the Wakanda being attacked and flooding, so you just Namor was with the sh*ts, even despite the homegoing for Black Panther.

But besides the tear-jerking visuals, the trailer is also loaded with Easter Eggs of the glory that the MCU is about to bless us with on the big screen. Here are some key moments that had us dusting the crib and pumping our fists in excitement.

T’Challa Is Dead. Long Live T’Challa

Coogler and Kevin Feige stood strong and refused to recast T’Challa. With their King now dead, it’s on Queen Ramonda, Shuri, Okoye and others to protect Wakanda in the wake of their loss, and worldwide threats. Following in the footsteps of T’Challa will not be easy.

Baby Namor

We’ve known for a while that Namor the Sub-Mariner, the Kingof Atlantis was going to be an antagonist. But for the purpose of the movie, the character’s origin has been retrofitted to be tied to a Mayan underwater civilization (Aquaman might have strong-armed the whole Atlantis thing although Namor does predate the DC character). Although he might not be very familiar to Marvel neophytes, he is a big deal in the comic world. Seeing the baby being born underwater with little wings by his ankles (that’s Namor), means Marvel continues to cater to its devoted base.

Enter Ironheart

The sista that Shuri is seen dapping up is Riri Williams, portrayed by Dominique Thorn. In the comics, she is also known as Ironheart, a kid with a genius level intellect who forges armor that rivals that of Tony Stark aka Iron Man himself. So her machining that heart shape means…it’s going to be lit. You gotta be on point with the tech if Shuri is co-signing you.

Aneka Who?

Michaela Coel is one of thee most talented Black actresses and directors in the entire globe. We’re not even sure where her Aneka character will fit in during this movie, but the fact that she’s in this flick is a win for the culture.

The Dora Milaje Are Still That Deal

The Dora Milaje’s legend continued to grow thanks to their cameo in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. The all-female imperial guard continues to hold down Wakanda, and look damn good doing so. Also considering they fashioned his new wings and armor, the Falcon aka Captain America and his buddy Bucky Barnes aka The WInter Soldier gotta be coming through town, right?

Black Panther Forever

What, you thought there wouldn’t be a Black Panther. In the comics, story arcs have had T’Challa falling back while Shuri takes up the mantle of Black Panther. Unfortunately, Chadwick Boseman’s passing sped up this process in the MCU. Doesn’t means it’s any less fire, though. That’s gotta be Shuri, right?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters on November 11, 2022.

6 Moments From The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer That Gave Us The Feels was originally published on hiphopwired.com