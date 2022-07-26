Tried It: RevAir’s Reverse-Air Dryer Took Me From Curly To Straight In Under 90 Seconds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve found happiness in putting my natural hair in protective styles. Unfortunately I had to learn the hard way that too much manipulation on the hair can stress your edges and overall hair health. A lot of the styles I wanted called for a straighter texture, and with my recovering edges, I didn’t want to risk anything by adding heat.

So when I was invited to receive a complimentary wash and blow-dry session with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright, courtesy of RevAir, I was hesitant. I knew my hair would be in great hands if Wright took care of me. After all, he’s the man behind our Former First Lady’s gorgeous tresses throughout her time at the White House. I was reluctant because I didn’t know if this session would cause more harm than good, but I was open to attending the session to learn more about healthy hair maintenance.

RevAir partnered with Wright for a day of pampering. Showcasing the brand’s new and improved low-heat blowdryer, I was intrigued by how simple and easy it was to go from naturally curly hair to straight and sleek in approximately 90 seconds. After discussing the possible damage that could be done to my hair, Wright said I’d be fine to use the blowdryer, but adding additional heat would not be suggested. With his stamp of approval, I got my hair washed and then hopped in his chair for a little styling session.

Per the brand’s website, “RevAir uses less heat than blow dryers and flat irons, so it is healthier for all hair types, will not change your natural curl pattern, and is comfortable for the scalp. Significant results are reported by those with naturally curly, coily, frizzy, textured, dense, and coarse hair.” With 1,827 reviews and a 4.8 rating, I can confirm that the RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer is all that and more. In other words, please believe the hype.

Retailing at $429.00, this new and innovative technology is worth the splurge. Not only are you protecting your hair from potential heat damage, you cut your blowdrying time in half when you use it.

