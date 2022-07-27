Ohio
Ohio abortion law could cause ‘alarming’ maternal health outcomes, doctors say

According to NBC4i, doctors are fearful that more soon-to-be mothers in Ohio could die in the post-Roe era.

The state’s maternal mortality rate is 18% higher than the national average, with 23.8 deaths per 100,000 births, according to federal data released by America’s Health Rankings. Physicians, however, caution that Ohio’s near-total abortion ban could cause the state’s “alarming” maternal health outcomes to worsen.

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Ohio enacted its six-week abortion ban, commonly called the heartbeat bill – a move that Amy Burkett, district chair of the American Chapter of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said will endanger women.

