R. Kelly’s Sisters Say Their Brother’s Prison Sentence Is Racist & He Wasn’t With Underage Girls

R. Kelly’s sisters are speaking out for their brother.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Cassandra, Theresa, and Lisa Kelly spoke out saying that their brother is innocent. They came to the defense of their brother saying he didn’t do anyting wrong and they feel that the R&B singer’s 30-year-prison sentence is racist.

“African Americans have always been treated unfairly,” Cassandra said. “So I think that, that has a lot to do with it as well as other factors.” After being found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls for decades, the sisters claim that he’s never been with an underaged girl.

“I’m not going to acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of,” said Lisa Kelly. “I believe that a lot of the alleged victims are bitter.”

“I can say he may have been with younger women but as far as underage girls, no,” his sister continued. “And I stress girls—underage girls, who has seen that?”

Despite the sisters’ feelings, the evidence from the series of R. Kelly cases, and trials to come, the R&B singer will most likely be spending the rest of his life in prison. See the full interview from Good Morning Britain below.

