LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Crystal Renay blasted Ne-Yo on social media claiming that he cheated on her with serval women and that the marriage is over. She outlined the cheating in an Instagram post and the singer decided to not respond. Eva Marcille shared that she and Crystal are very close and she had words to share about the split.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Eva Said THIS About Ne-Yo’s Wife, Crystal Renay Blasting The End Of Her Marriage [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com