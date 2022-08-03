LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair is almost here!

Do you want to be a vendor?

If your company has hard-to-fill positions then you need to take part in the Urban One and Columbus Urban League Career and Recruitment Fair!

When: Friday, August 19th

Where: 780 Mount Vernon Avenue, Columbus

Time: 3pm-7pm

Find the perfect candidates for your jobs! Potential employers will have the ability to interview on the spot – or collect fresh, qualified resumes!

Showcase your company and fill those hard-to-fill roles with qualified prospects!

FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO RESERVE YOUR LOCATION CALL 614- 458-9505

Want to Be a Vendor For Our Job and Recruitment Fair? was originally published on joycolumbus.com