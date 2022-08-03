LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Irv Gotti and Ashanti are the trending topics today after he professed his love for her in a recent Drink Champs episode. While he was managing her, he was also married. In other news, rapper The Game speaks out about his mental health.

Gary also dropped the tea on Wendy Williams’ secret marriage! Did Wendy really get married on us?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Did Wendy Williams Secretly Get Married?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com