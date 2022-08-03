LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Inflation is hitting the country very hard and people are starting to lean on hard times. According to the news, Spam, the canned meat is starting to be put in loss prevention boxes in the store. New York City says shoplifting is increasing which is why security measures have been taken.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares other things they’ve been seeing locked up in the stores recently.

Spam & Other Foods Locked Up In Boxes In Stores Due To Increase Shoplifting [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com