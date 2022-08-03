LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tyler Perry is opening up about his parenting and raising his son to be “normal”.

While speaking with AARP The Magazine about his successful career he also spoke about his personal relationships including Perry’s 7-year-old son Aman.

“My son’s not famous. I want him to have as normal a life as he can,” the director explained. “I want him to know what it’s like to have his own name and his own life and not have the pressure of trying to live up to whatever or whoever your father was.”

In another recent interview with Gayle King, he opened up about raising a son in a completely different environment as he did especially with a new privilege.

“[Aman] does not get everything he wants. For birthdays, he’ll get a gift or two,” Perry explained. “For Christmas, he’ll get a gift or two. Because he don’t have a job. He ain’t got no money.”

He also shared a story about when he did try his dad asking him to use a credit card at six years old.

“So I’m at work, I get a message from [Aman], and he said, ‘Papa? Can I use your credit card?’ He’s 6 years old!” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘What the hell you know about a credit card?’ He’d just seen me use the credit card. I was like, ‘No, son. That’s just plastic, but you have to pay for it. You have to have a job.’

Tyler Perry shares his song Aman with his ex-girlfriend, Gelila Bekele who ended their longtime relationship in December 2020.

Tyler Perry Explains Why He Keeps His 7-Year-Old Son Aman Out Of The Spotlight was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com