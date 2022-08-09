‘My Beautiful Home’: Donald Trump Whines After The FBI Raided His Mar-a-Lago Resort

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Just over a week ago, ex-President Donald Trump found the pumpkin patch-flavored audacity to speak on the legal troubles of Brittney Griner. He characterized the woman who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison over less than a gram of cannabis oil as a “potentially spoiled person” who was “loaded up with drugs.”

And now he’s being a big, rusty cry baby because the FBI just raided his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, because—oh yeah—he’s still up to his sentient toupee in his own legal battles and probably shouldn’t be speaking on anyone else’s.

According to CNN, the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s property as part of an investigation into his handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that the bureau suspects may have been brought there illegally.

Unsurprisingly, Trump responded to the search like a “potentially spoiled person” saying in a statement Monday that “they even broke into my safe.”

“My beautiful home,” he cried. “Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Trump is really out here describing the search of his Florida resort like it was—oh, I don’t know—the attack on the U.S. Capitol that his voter fraud propaganda inspired.

It’s not even as if Trump—who was at Trump Tower in New York while the search was happening—should be surprised by this as the investigation into the possible mishandling of White House documents started in June of this year.

From CNN:

In early June, a handful of investigators made a rare visit to the property seeking more information about potentially classified material from Trump’s time in the White House that had been taken to Florida. The four investigators, including Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department, sat down with two of Trump’s attorneys, Bobb and Evan Corcoran, according to a source present for the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, Trump stopped by and greeted the investigators near a dining room. After he left, without answering any questions, the investigators asked the attorneys if they could see where Trump was storing the documents. The attorneys took the investigators to the basement room where the boxes of materials were being stored, and the investigators looked around the room before eventually leaving, according to the source.

This time, the FBI reportedly needed to check to make sure nothing had been left behind after the initial investigation of the property and was “focused on the area of the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are,” according to CNN.

And of course, Republicans who probably have “Hillary’s emails” tattooed on their tongues are joining Trump in being big babies over the raid.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that Democrats “continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans.”

“Attorney General (Merrick) Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

Meanwhile, the current White House says it wasn’t notified about the raid on Trump’s property and that President Joe Biden wasn’t even aware of it until after it happened.

Search warrants get executed every day, B. What happened to Trump’s blind support of law enforcement?

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Says He’s Be A Great Women’s Basketball Coach If LeBron James Became A Woman

Donald Trump Speaks On Brittney Griner Calling Her A ‘Potentially Spoiled Person’ Who Was ‘Loaded Up With Drugs

The post ‘My Beautiful Home’: Donald Trump Whines After The FBI Raided His Mar-a-Lago Resort appeared first on NewsOne.

‘My Beautiful Home’: Donald Trump Whines After The FBI Raided His Mar-a-Lago Resort was originally published on newsone.com