Ohio
HomeOhio

Armed man who tried to breach FBI Cincinnati office is dead

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a man who set off an hours-long standoff with the FBI and law enforcement after he walked into a field office Thursday with an assault rifle has been killed.

Around 9:15 a.m., the FBI said the suspect — who NBC News identified as Ricky Walter Shiffer — set off an alarm at its visitor screening facility in the Cincinnati area. NBC reported Shiffer fired a nail gun at law enforcement personnel and held up an assault rifle before fleeing in a vehicle.

A chase ensued onto I-71 North.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Armed man who tried to breach FBI Cincinnati office is dead  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close