CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a man who set off an hours-long standoff with the FBI and law enforcement after he walked into a field office Thursday with an assault rifle has been killed.
Around 9:15 a.m., the FBI said the suspect — who NBC News identified as Ricky Walter Shiffer — set off an alarm at its visitor screening facility in the Cincinnati area. NBC reported Shiffer fired a nail gun at law enforcement personnel and held up an assault rifle before fleeing in a vehicle.
A chase ensued onto I-71 North.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Armed man who tried to breach FBI Cincinnati office is dead
- Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair On TikTok And Our Girl Has Inchessssss
- Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
- ‘Defund The FBI’: Republicans Are Really Losing Their Minds Over The FBI Raid Of Mar-a-Lago
- Armed man attempts to enter Cincinnati FBI office, then fleeds
- OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Slammed With Murder Charge For Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend
- Trump Invokes 5th Amendment Rights + Experts Predict Travel Will Be 40% Cheaper This Fall
- Tried It: Makari De Suisse Products Provide The Ultimate Spa Experience
- EXCLUSIVE: Eva Marcille Answers If She Will Be Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [WATCH]
- Halle Bailey Owns The Cover Of Variety Magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Issue
Armed man who tried to breach FBI Cincinnati office is dead was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com