Hot Spot: The Game Drops Eminem Diss Record + Bishop Wooden Slams Beyonce’s Church Girl Song [WATCH]

Da Brat is out but Rock T is holding it down live from the Bahamas! Bishop Wooden is going viral for talking about Queen Bey. The Bishop was very upset that Beyonce’ used Twinkie Clark, the lead singer of The Clark Sisters’ sample for her ‘Church Girl’ song.

In other diss news, The Game dropped a 10-minute-long diss about Eminem. The morning show gets into these songs and how the people feel.

