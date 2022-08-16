LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Quinta Brunson stole the show at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards Broadcast. The Abbott Elementary star attended the event, rocking a dazzling Tony Ward couture dress that surely caused mouths to gape open.

Brunson not only won Best Actress in a comedy at this event, but she also won best dressed in our books. Styled by Bryon Javar, the impressive shift dress gave off vintage vibes. It was silver and featured a turtleneck and crystalized embellishments. Brunson wore a dramatic, pink fluffy overcoat with the dress that added flare to the entire outfit. Her accessories were kept to a minimum with silver ankle strap Dolce & Gabbana heels and De Beers Forevermark silver jewelry.

Lately, Brunson has been basking in the success of her hit comedy series, Abbott Elementary. The multi-hyphenate star will go down in history as the first Black woman nominated for three Emmys. Her television series, Abbott Elementary, is also being renewed for a full second season with 22 episodes, which is a rare feat for a television shows. Brunson’s accolades and fierce fashion ensembles have made her one of our favorite Black Hollywood celebrities to stalk!

Quinta Brunson Was Fabulous In An Eye-Catching Tony Ward Couture Dress At The HCA TV Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com