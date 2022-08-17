Butler County Woman Arrested After 6-Year-Old Drinks Smirnoff Ice in Gas Station Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A six-year-old boy was spotted drinking alcohol at a gas station in Butler, Ohio last Friday. His mother has been arrested.

Victoria Hampton, 26, was arrested for endangering a child and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child.

Video shows a 6-year-old walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice earlier this month. According to our NBC affiliate at WLWT, the child’s mother said she allowed her son to stay with his father and grandmother for a few weeks. However, she did not know the father would allow another woman, Hampton, to care for the child.

