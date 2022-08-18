LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bishop Marvin Sapp says people know him as the preacher but not as the man who he was before. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the gospel singer and preacher is sharing his story on the big screen. In the biopic, he shares his upbringing with substance usage, how impactful his wife was to his success, and how his gospel song turned into an instant hit.

From the church to gyms, and to the club, ‘Never Would Have Made It’ is a song that Sapp says he never pictured would be “the one.” He shares the emotional and impactful story which led to him recording and releasing a song that he says God gave to him personally.

The film follows Marvin from his young roots to the journey of being the man he is today. Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story will premiere on TV One on August 21.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Sapp Gives Insightful Story On The Making Of His Biggest Hit ‘Never Would Have Made It’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com