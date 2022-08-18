Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, And Jack Harlow Will Host The 2022 VMAs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow have been chosen to host the VMAs on August 28th at the New Jersey Prudential Center.

MTV has switched up their usual hosting tradition for something funkier with three generations of Hip Hop. Last year, MTV chose Doja Cat to host the award show. And the “Get Into It” rapper left a stylish impression on the show by showcasing five different unorthodox outfits throughout the night.

This year, along with hosting the VMAs, Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the annual ceremony. Fans are also excited to see Minaj take the stage to perform for the first time at the VMAs since 2018.

LL Cool J, who represents the throwback rap era, made history 25 years ago as the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award. Since then, only a few other hip-hop icons, such as Kanye West, Missy Elliot, and the Beastie Boys, have won this honor.

Other stars like Lizzo and Khalid will perform that night. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat lead the Hip Hop category in nominations. Latto and Baby Keem will compete for Best New Artist.

We are excited to see what Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J will bring to the VMAs as both music icons and hosts. We will definitely be tuning in!

