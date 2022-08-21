CLOSE
According to NBC4i, an E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain.
Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have confirmed infections and nine of them have been hospitalized. Three developed kidney failure from the bacteria, but no one has died.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
- Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com