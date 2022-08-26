For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and the Pete and Thomas Foundation have just been revealed as the community partners for the very first “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation states that Megan Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion, founded the organization in memory of her mother Holly Thomas and father Joseph Pete Jr. Her parents instilled in her the value of community, family, and education. The goal of this foundation is to assess available resources in order to improve the lives of women, children, senior citizens, and underserved areas in Houston, Texas, as well as around the world.

With education, housing, and health being the areas of focus for this collaboration between The Pete and Thomas Foundation and the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium. The participation of these organizations will help to magnify the Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour experience and deliver joy to Black girls and women in each tour city as well as expand their impact throughout Texas. Those areas connect with the aims and activations of the tour.

“I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” Megan said. “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed, and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

“We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation,” added LaTosha Brown, visionary founder of Southern Black Girls and co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

“Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl, and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization. Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This just the beginning.”

The Joy is Our Journey The Dream Bus Tour is free, accessible to all, and created especially for Black girls, young women, and gender-expansive adolescents, between the ages of 12 and 24. This ground-breaking mini-festival tour will feature a range of participatory workshops and programs covering subjects including mental health, wellness, beauty, creative arts, S.T.E.M., and more!

The tour will take place from August 20th through September 17th, 2022. The 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference, which will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 16–17, 2022, will serve as the tour’s grand finale.

Below are the upcoming tour dates and locations:

—–

8/27 – ELAINE, AR

Location: Historical Elaine High School – 100 College Street, Elaine, AR 72333

Time: 10am. – 12pm CDT

Community Partner: Datule’ Artist Collective

Register Here: https://JoyElaine.eventbrite.com

Sunday, 8/28 – LITTLE ROCK, AR

Location: St. Andrews United Methodist Church – 4600 Baseline Rd, Little Rock, AR 72209

Time: 3pm – 6pm CDT

Community Partner: Datule’ Artist Collective

Register Here: https://JoyLittleRock.eventbrite.com

Saturday, 9/9 – SELMA, AL

Location: TBD

Time: TBD

Community Partner:

Register Here: https://JoySelma.eventbrite.com

Saturday, 9/10 – WILCOX COUNTY, AL

Location: Bessie Munden Recreational Park – 194 Bessie Munden Road, Camden, AL 36726

Time: 10am – 1pm CDT

Community Partner: Bama Kids

Register Here: https://JoyWilcox.eventbrite.com

Saturday, 9/10 – LIVINGSTON, AL

Location: Jaycee Park – Hopkins Street, Livingston, AL 35470

Time: 3pm – 5pm CDT

Community Partner: Black Belt Community Foundation

Register Here: https://JoyLivingston.eventbrite.com

Sunday, 9/11 – JACKSON, MS

Location: Smith Park – 302 East Amite Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Time: 1pm – 4pm CDT

Community Partner: Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative

Register Here: https://JoyJackson.eventbrite.com

Tuesday, 9/13 – HOUSTON, TX

Location: Texas Southern University

Time: TBD

Community Partner: The Pete and Thomas Foundation

Register Here: https://JoyHouston.eventbrite.com

Saturday, 9/17 – BIRMINGHAM, AL

Location: Kelly Ingram Park – 500 17th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Time: 11am – 2pm CDT

Community Partner: Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable

Register Here: https://JoyBirmingham.eventbrite.com

SEE ALSO:

Black Girls Do Bike Is Making The Cycling World A More Inclusive Space For Women Of Color

Alicia Keys Releases Graphic Novel Centered On A Brooklyn-Bred Black Girl Superhero

The post For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway appeared first on NewsOne.

For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway was originally published on newsone.com