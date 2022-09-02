HomeExclusives

100.3 Labor Day Mix Weekend

WOSL Labor Day Mix Weekend

Sept 2nd: 

Friday- 12pm to 3pm DJ Sixth Sense

 

Sept 3rd:

3pm to 5m DJ Sixth Sense

5pm to 7pm– DJ Essential

Sept 4th:

11am to 1pm– DJ Essential

1pm to 3pm– Dj Vader

3pm to 7pm– Dj Diamond

Sept 5th:

10am to 11am Diamond

11am to 12pm– Vader

12pm to 2pm-Sixth Sense

2pm to 3pm– DJ Essential

 

