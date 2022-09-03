HomeContests

100.3 CINCYS RNB STATION IS GIVING YOU A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE WE OUTSIDE TOUR AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER NOVEMBER 5TH STARRING MICHAEL BLACKSON, COREY HOLCOMB, BILL BELLAMY, GARY OWEN, TONY ROCK & RYAN DAVIS. FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN JUST TEXT THE KEYWORD “OUTSIDE” (ALL ONE WORD) TO 71007 THAT’S “-O-U-T-S-I-D-E-” TO 71007 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY. LOG ONTO RNBCINCY.COM FOR MORE DETAILS.

