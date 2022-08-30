There’s a lot of chatter around Diddy’s tweet:
That then turned into Instagram live discussions with Timbaland, Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, & Jermaine Dupri:
So, in the midst of all the talk of R&B being dead, how it’s changing, what’s missing from it, I was able to talk with a R&B artist that is on his own path to greatness. And, in that greatness, he’s also making his presence known in more ways than one.
Rob Milton is a singer/songwriter/A&R/PR machine that understands that his gift isn’t bound to one place. He’s truly living and embodying a “Renaissance”, word to Beyonce’s latest project that absolutely comes up in the interview. To discuss the state of R&B and what it means to someone that is actively recording the music that’s questioned to be dead, I was able to share meaningful and powerful dialogue.
We unpack:
- The industry’s standards of artists that’s “accepted”
- What makes Atlanta special & unique for him
- His early beginnings in music & first project, “Love Today“
- Being known internationally & discovered organically
- Placements on TV shows (HBO’s “Insecure“)
- Writing for R&B giant, Monica, for her latest single with Ty Dolla Sign “Friends“
- Career goals as an artist
- Favorite songs from Beyonce’s latest project “Renaissance“
You can follow Rob & his music here at his website.
To hear the full interview, check out the “What Do I Do Now?” Podcast below:
“R&B Isn’t Dead, It’s Never Been Dead”: Rob Milton Talks Music & More was originally published on majicatl.com