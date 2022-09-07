How High? Rapper Redman Is Now A Licensed Skydiver

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane

(It’s the Funk Doctor Spock smokin’ buddah on the train)

How high? (So high that I can kiss the sky)

Looks like Redman is living up to the lyrics to his song “How High” with his partner in rhyme, Method Man from the 1995 Documentary “The Show” and the soundtrack. The “Muddy Waters” rapper announced on social media that he is now a licensed skydiver with 27 jumps to his credit.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

How do you become a licensed skydiver? Well, there are four different skydiving levels, from A to D. According to the United States Parachute Association, to obtain a Skydiving A license you must:

Complete a minimum of 25 jumps

Complete all requirements laid out by the USPA A License Proficiency Card

Make five skydives with one or more other people

Have their skydiving license stamped by the USPA

Pass the USPA written and oral exams

Congrats to the rapper and be careful in the friendly skies!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

How High? Rapper Redman Is Now A Licensed Skydiver was originally published on blackamericaweb.com