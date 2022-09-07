LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Obamas are returning to the White House! Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will be returning to the White House today to unveil their official portraits. They will reunite with current President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the ceremony.

Also today Apple will have its official event to show all new Apple products coming out soon. Hear more about these stories and more about the Front Page News.

Front Page News: Barack & Michelle Obama Return To The White House For Portrait Unveiling [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com