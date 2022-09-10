Ciara Debuted Her New Hair Color For Fall

Ciara took to Instagram recently to show off her latest hair color and we’re in love!
Taking to the platform, the entertainer gave us major Jessica Rabit vibes when she debuted her new, bright red hair color and we’re up obsessed! She wore the waist length look in a half up, half down style with two side bangs to frame her gorgeous face.
Her outfit matched her hair perfectly as she rocked a multi colored, curve hugging t-shirt dress that fit her like a glove. She rocked minimal makeup on her face and served face and body as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers while modeling the new ‘do to perfection.
#BetterThangs ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.
