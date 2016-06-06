CLOSE
Will And Willow Smith Perform “Summer Time” Live At The “Roots Picnic” (VIDEO)

VH1's 'Dear Mama' Taping

Source: Donna Ward / Getty

We are Family!!

The Summer is the breeding grounding of family unity celebrations, such as family reunions. What better family reunion could there be then for a family to go back home and rock out the city from which they came.

Will and Jada Smith, with kids in tow, went back to where it all started in Philly to rip up the stage as a family.

Will Smith joined by his daughter daughter Willow on stage, performed his Hip Hop summer anthem “Summer Time” at the annual “Roots Picnic” Music Festival this past weekend.

Quest Love and the crew of “The Roots” have an annual Music Festival with entertainment such a Usher, DMX, The Lox, Future, Swizz Beat and The Roots to name a few.  Entertainers that were in attendance include Nicki Minaj, Jill Scott and Yazz (Hakeem Lyon) from FOX Empire and the list goes on forever.

An Absolutely amazing music festival.

Check out the performance and gallery below. As always please watch, listen and respond responsibly ♫

Will And Willow Smith Perform “Summer Time” Live At The “Roots Picnic” (VIDEO) was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

music festival , Roots Picnic , video , Will Smith , willow smith

Photos
