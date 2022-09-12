Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order On Estranged Wife, Says She Has Cost Him $400k In Deals

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ne-Yo is asking a judge for a gag order on his estranged wife Crystal Renay, claiming that she’s costing him money.

The couple is headed for divorce after eight years due to the singer’s adultery. She Crystal shared an Instagram post exposing his infidelities which he claims is the reason for the gag order.

“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” his soon-to-be ex-wife stated.

He’s saying that she has cost him $400k in deals due to exposing his infidelity. Court documents say their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” and “[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside [Crystal]” but objects to alimony.

They are currently battling over alimony and joint legal and physical custody of their three children; Shaffer, Roman, and Isabella.

The Smiths were married in 2016 and separated in February 2020, even filed for divorce but got back together and recently just renewed their vows in April 2022 before this current battle.

Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order On Estranged Wife, Says She Has Cost Him $400k In Deals was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com