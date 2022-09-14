Did Diddy Gift Yung Miami This Icy ‘Love’ Chain?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Diddy and Yung Miami are still going strong since debuting their romance on her Revolt show Caresha Please a few weeks ago. Diddy gifted the city girl an icy “love” pendant with a baguette chain, according to hip-hop jeweler Benny Da Jeweler, who gave fans a glimpse at the iceberg on Instastories.

Diddy and Yung Miami’s romance makes headlines often. Diddy was honored at this year’s BET Awards where Yung Miami held up a sign that read “Go Papi!” The Internet had a lot to say about the music icon thanking his ex Cassie and the late mother of his children Kim Porter in his acceptance speech with no mention of the Act Up rapper.

The image went down in meme history just like her phrase, “real bad.” If you caught the inaugural episode of Caresha Please featured none other than the man himself, Diddy. We watched Yung Miami put the billionaire in the hot seat and declare they go together “real bad.”

Then there were some rocky moments when the Hot Girl Summer ambassador got into verbal sparring with one of Diddy’s secret lovers. And some interesting tweets in between.

In other Yung Miami news, her show Caresha Please is off to a good start with guests like Megan Thee Stallion, and most recently Saweetie.

While there’s no confirmation from Diddy and Yung Miami if the blinged-out piece is indeed a gift, we’re here for it. In true Diddy fashion, we imagine he’s going to continue to capitalize on the public interest in their relationship by giving us more Caresha Please content and Yung Miami co-signing his Gotta Move On challenge.

