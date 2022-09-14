LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yvonne Orji took to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Earlier today, the Insecure actress and comedian took to the social platform to show off her killer style in a copper dress that we love! The copper ensemble was from Mithridae apparel and featured a deep v-neckline and pleated like ankle length skirt.

She accessorized the look with matching copper strappy sandals and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings and a simple bracelet for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in loose curls with a middle part to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “BLACK, BRONZE & BLONDE #Emmys2022 Hair: @reign.mari.hair MUA: @juanice.mua Styling: @apuje Dress: @mithridate.official Earrings: @shinelikemebrand,” she captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the beauty’s 1 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Yaaaaassssssss. Come through! ” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Girl! You look INCREDIBLE!!! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

Beauties, what do you think about Yvonne’s elegant look?

Yvonne Orji Is A Goddess In A Trendy Bronze Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com