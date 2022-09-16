HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Whitney Houston: New Bio-Pic Trailer Has Dropped

A new Whitney Houston bio pic trailer ha dropped.

Word has it it’s supposed to be pretty good!

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which was directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), hits theaters Dec. 21.

Check out the clip below

 

