Cincinnati: A Make Struck By A Train Early This Morning

A Cincinnati man was struck b a train early this morning.

Via Fox19

A CSX conductor reported his train struck the pedestrian on the railroad tracks between Parkway Avenue and Galbraith Road at 3:15 a.m., police say.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

