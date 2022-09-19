LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office.

HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road pertaining to an investigation into sexual assault.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and contained bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, per the sheriff’s office.

Both children were taken into emergency custody as HCSO says two adults left the residence due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation while a woman was detained.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

OHIO: Two wanted after child found in cage was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com