According to NBC4i, Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office.
HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road pertaining to an investigation into sexual assault.
When authorities arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and contained bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, per the sheriff’s office.
Both children were taken into emergency custody as HCSO says two adults left the residence due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation while a woman was detained.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ashanti Walks Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Post
- Jordyn Woods Announces New Collab With Shein
- September is Ohio Sickle Cell Awareness Month
- Toya Johnson Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding With A Beautiful Bridal Shower
- 7 Black Women Action Heroes That Deserve To Be Celebrated
- Style Writer Joce Blake Documents Her Six Fashionable Days Of NYFW
- Meghan Markle Wears A Regal Black Cape Dress To The Queen’s Funeral Service
- Ohio child takes backpack of drugs to school, dad flees the state
- No Other State Has Banned As Many Books As Texas Over The Last Year, Report Shows
- Recreate Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Awards Makeup With Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai
OHIO: Two wanted after child found in cage was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com