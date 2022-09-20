LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram today to show off her killer curves and style as she kicked off her birthday week and we’re here for it!

The racy photos featured the beauty wearing a sheer, all black look that she wore to perfection. She served face and body as she posed in front of a decked out Rolls Royce and showed off the trendy look from all angles which she accessorized with silver jewelry including a necklace, watch, and earrings and wore a floor length black fur coat in some photos for added emphasis.

As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute up’ do hairstyle with two curled bangs that framed the sides of her face that was perfect for the elegant look.

Taking to the social media platform, the stunning beauty shared the sexy photos carousel of herself and captioned the look, “birthday week started strong if you showed up for me, I love you!“ for her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the post below.

Looks like the social media influencer and reality star is stepping into her new year the right way – in style! Our good sis always looks good and we can’t wait to see what other birthday looks she’ll roll out in the next few days.

Beauties, what do you think about Jordyn’s twenty fifth birthday look? Did she nail it?

Jordyn Woods Kicks Off Her Birthday Week In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com